Engineering graduate makes wau for a living

KOTA BHARU: Despite holding a degree in engineering, Ahmad Kalimolleh Abdul Hadi dId not regret switching to a profession that requires him to face with bamboo dust every day.

In fact, the 60-year-old kite maker's decision to change his career from construction to craft art was well worth it as it has become his steady source of income for the past 25 years.

Speaking to Bernama, the Civil Engineering Diploma graduate of the Institut Teknologi Mara (ITM) Shah Alam (now UiTM) said that after completing his studies he worked at a construction company involved in projects in several locations in Kelantan and Terengganu.

“However, after several years of work, my interest changed to producing wau (kite) that is synonymous with Kelantan.

“It was not that difficult to switch careers because I had learned to make wau from several teachers, and even my talent in drawing has not gone to waste as it made it easier for me to adapt to a new career at that time,“ he said when met by Bernama, recently.

Ahmad Kalimolleh's decision was not in vain as he is now one of the wau enthusiasts' most preferred master when they want to make bookings which increase during the national month celebration.

Operating almost every day in his workshop on Jalan Tok Semian in the centre of Kota Bharu, Ahmad Kalimolleh focuses on the production of wau for decorations but does not decline orders for games.

“To make wau, you would need bamboo, glue, string as well as paper, cloth or plastic (depending on the customer’s request). I can make four waus in two days depending on the size and pattern requested,“ he said.

He added that among the orders that are often received are moon kites, quail kites, cat kites and jala budi (net) kites.

“The smallest wau ever produced measured six inches while the largest was 7.6 metres (25 feet).

“As for the price, it depends on the pattern requested by the customer, the more difficult the motif the more expensive the price, the cheapest is around RM80 and the most expensive can fetch RM10,000,“ said Ahmad Kalimolleh who earns more than RM2,000 a month.

Every year leading up to the celebration of the National Month, Ahmad Kalimolleh will have his hands full preparing customers' orders, especially involving kites with the Jalur Gemilang motif.

“Usually the bookings are for children in kindergarten. I will produce a white wau without a pattern.

“The children will decorate the waus themselves with the colours of the Jalur Gemilang,“ he said. -Bernama