English, Japanese class for Penang police

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police have introduced English and Japanese classes for their personnel to enable them to serve foreign tourists better.

Penang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head SAC Mohd Nasri Omar said the programme was carried out with the cooperation of several parties, including the State Crime Awareness and Public Safety Organisation (CCPSS) through online teaching and learning method.

“As policemen, who are front line personnel, it is necessary for us to to know foreign languages ​​to assist us in performing our daily task, especially at tourist spots and the Penang International Airport,“ he told reporters here today.

He was met after launching the Penang police communication skills programme for English and Japanese Classes, which was also attended by CCPSS chairman Datuk Mohamad Anil Shah Abdullah.

The classes were held on weekends for two hours since last Sept 4 and attended by 40 policemen. — Bernama