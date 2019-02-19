English proficiency crucial in facing era of Industry 4.0, digital economy: Abang Jo

KUCHING: English proficiency is crucial to face the era of the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) and digital economy, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Bahasa Malaysia was undeniably the official language of the country, but in Sarawak, the use of English was being preferred as it is the global language.

“Knowledge of English language is the basic requirement for anyone to master the field technology, we all know that technology manuals are written in English.

“If your English is poor, you will find it difficult to understand the instructions contained in the manuals, how would you be able to master the technology if you do not know the language,” he said at the launch of the 2019 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Symposium, here today.

Also present were Sarawak Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Datuk Seri Micheal Manyin Jawong, State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and permanent secretary of Education, Science and Technology Research Datuk William Patrick Nyigor.

The TVET Symposium 2019 was attended by 500 delegates and featured several renowned local and foreign panellist to discuss the role of TVET in the Human Capital Development Strategic Plan.

Other than that, it was also an ideal platform for the government, industry and academic to explore strategies in developing existing talent in the digital economy. — Bernama