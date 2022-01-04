Englishman in M’sia receives Honour for long-time service to UK-M’sia relations

PETALING JAYA: Chris Syer, former President of the Malaysian British Society, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the UK-Malaysia relations. This was announced in the recent New Year’s Honours List.

Syer, 81, who was born in England but has been calling Malaysia home for the last six decades, has contributed to building a deep people-to-people relationship, as well as cultural and sports connections between the two countries.

He joined the Malaysia British Society in 1997 and became its President from 2018 to 2021. He has also been an active member of the British Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and the English Speaking Union Malaysia.

Back in 1960, Syer was posted as a young soldier to Malaya and was among those who defended Malaya against Communist insurgence during the Emergency. As an active sportsman, he captained the army and armed forces’ teams and played hockey for Selangor. He also played cricket for Melaka and the South Malaya combined team. In addition, Syer managed the Royal Selangor Golf Club and then the Malaysian Golf Tourism Association, and was also the cricket convenor for the Royal Selangor Club.

Through his sporting connections, Syer played a significant role in charity and voluntary work. He served in non-governmental organisations, including in the Olympic Council of Malaysia and a charity organisation Lord Taverners Malaysia Bhd. Syer also did sports commentary for Radio Televisyen Malaysia’s Radio 4 (now Traxx FM), and was a sports analyst with BFM radio.

Reflecting on the award, Syer said: “I feel very humble and indeed, very flattered, that I have been complimented in this way. I am extremely honoured to be given this award and hope that the already strong relationship between our two countries will continue to grow and bind us together with the emphasis on the non-commercial aspects of life created through culture, art, music, sport and especially in today’s fast moving and challenging world, civic consciousness which surpass all ethnic differences that there may be in our two multicultural nations.”

In congratulating Syer, Charles Hay, British High Commissioner to Malaysia, said: “I am delighted that Mr Syer has been given such a well-deserving Honour. Mr Syer is truly a living testament of how the people-to-people connection is at the heart of the longstanding UK-Malaysia relationship. So many of us have families and friends in both countries, along with business, education and defence links, form a strong affiliation between the UK and Malaysia.”

Among the individuals receiving an award in the 2022 New Year’s Honours list include Covid medical heroes, sports stars and outstanding volunteers. Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community which have had a long-term significant impact.