Enhanced customer communication system at Air Selangor from July 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) will be used to speed up the process of complaints management as part of the upgrading to be implemented by the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 beginning July 1.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication head Elina Baseri said the systems upgrade would enable all registered complaints to be closely monitored for action to be taken within the stipulated period.

The capacity for incoming calls would be increased with the deployment of more contact centre officers while neglected calls would be minimised through a more systematic rostering based on real-time analysis, she said.

“This initiative is in line with Air Selangor’s effort to achieve the global Customer Operation Performance Certification (COPC) and ISO 18295 Customer Contact Centre (CCC) by 2023,” she said in a statement today.

She said that under this initiative, all calls will be answered within the period specified in the Service Level Agreement, which is 30 seconds after customers have made their choice through the interactive voice response system.

Elina said the customer communication channel for enquiries and complaints through non-voice channels had been improved and streamlined.

She said complaints and enquiries can be channelled to the Help Centre at www.airselangor.com and Air Selangor application.

With the upgrade in the customer communication channel, beginning July 1 this year, the wecare@airselangor.com email service, short messaging service and complaints via WhatsApp will be terminated, she added.

“Also beginning July 1, only customers registered for e-Bil will have full access to the Air Selangor app. Those not registered for e-Bil will have their access limited to information on water supply status, checks on water bill balances, bill payments, and complaints and enquiries,” she said.

She urged customers to immediately register for e-Bil, either through the Air Selangor app or https://update.airselangor.com.

“Since its launch in January 2018 until June 15, 2021, a total of 937,371 accounts have been registered with e-Bil and have been receiving their monthly water bills via email or WhatsApp,” she said.

The Air Selangor app can be downloaded from Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

-Bernama