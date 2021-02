MELAKA, Feb 13: Security control at COVID-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) nationwide will be enhanced to prevent any untoward incidents from happening, including theft, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said the move would include mobilising more Malaysian Civil Defence (APM) personnel to the 391 centres that were still operating.

“When there are many people, various problems can arise, so what we can do is improve security at the centres.

“With the presence of more APM members there, maybe patrols can be done more often,“ he told reporters after the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Food Assistance Kit programme here, today.

He said the move was taken following a theft at the PKRC at the Malaysian Agricultural Exposition Park (MAEPS) Serdang, where the police arrested two men after they were suspected of stealing four units of mobile phones belonging to patients there.

At the event today, 1,000 food kits were donated to residents in the Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency who were badly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Also present were Sungai Udang Assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Pantai Kundor Assemblyman Datuk Nor Azman Hassan.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan said the government, through NADMA, will set up a Community Empowerment Volunteer Programme to educate the public on COVID-19 and compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the programme would also involve non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community leaders and local residents.

“With the presence of these volunteers in the community, it will provide a broader understanding of the new norms and the dangers of the COVID-19 virus,“ he added.- Bernama