Enhancing Paralympic development programmes the focus now — Ahmad Faizal

KUALA LUMPUR: The existing Paralympic development programmes need to be enhanced to create a more structured parasports ecosystem before a sports school for the disabled can be set up, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said the National Sports Council (NSC) is currently focusing on the implementation of development programmes at the state level to ensure the continuity of para-athletes and expand their involvement.

He said among the initiatives implemented were the establishment of training centres; hosting of tournaments and national circuits; and talent camps/sports clinics.

“The ministry through the NSC always strives to enhance training programmes involving athletes with disabilities throughout the country,“ he said in the winding-up session of the royal address by the Yang-Di Pertuan Agong today.

He said efforts to strengthen the development programmes at the state level were done with the cooperation of stakeholders, including the Social Welfare Department, national sports associations, Special Education Division and the sports associations for the disabled.

The suggestion to construct the first sports school for the disabled in Malaysia to produce more Paralympic athletes was proposed by Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi. — Bernama