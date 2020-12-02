Enough evacuation centres for 1.6m flood victims

A TOTAL of 5,422 temporary evacuation centres, capable of accommodating up to 1.6 million people, have been prepared to deal with floods during the monsoon season.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said each evacuation centre could house at least 200 flood victims at any one time.

He added the staff at the centres were also prepared with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council to address the threat of Covid-19 infections among evacuees.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) will continue to work closely with each state disaster management committee, state Civil Defence Force and other relevant agencies through engagement sessions on management, disaster simulation, community capacity building as well as ways to increase the resilience of all parties involved,” Bernama reported.

He said this in his reply to Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman), who wished to know Nadma’s preparedness for facing floods this monsoon season as well as compliance with Covid-19 SOP.

Mohd Redzuan also said 15,000 units of cubicle tents have been distributed for use at evacuation centres while another 26,000 units will be sent in stages.

“To ensure that we can continue to curb the spread of the virus during the monsoon season, Nadma is coordinating the procurement of personal protection equipment for frontliners.”

Telecommunications companies have also developed an early disaster warning system as part of their corporate social responsibility.