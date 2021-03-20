Enough rice seeds for everyone - Nafas

KUALA LUMPUR: There is sufficient supply of a variety of certified rice seeds for the cultivation of 520,000ha of rice fields in Peninsular Malaysia, assured the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) in a statement.

It said that stock amounting to 9,000 metric tonnes has already been approved by the Department of Agriculture (DOA), with approval in progress for another 39,000 metric tonnes.

“This amount is more than what is needed per season, which is 36,000 metric tonnes,” Nafas said, while adding that farmers should not fret about its ability to deliver.

It said that as of March 12, 212,666 sacks of rice seeds equalling 4,253.32 metric tonnes have been distributed by official agents through Area Farmers’ Organisations (PPK).

Based on the agency’s estimation, the farmers require 72,000 metric tonnes, or 3.6 million sacks, off seeds per year.

It said it was appointed sole distributor of the seeds by the Government to resolve the many issues faced by farmers.

Hence, it is committed to ensuring the quality and ceiling price of RM35 per sack.

“The RM35 ceiling price per 20kg of rice seeds was set by the government to overcome price manipulation,” the statement said. -Bernama