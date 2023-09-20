Enough rice supply in Johor, no need for panic buying

Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the state’s monthly consumption of rice amounted to 21,000 metric tons, while the supply is 23,000 metric tonnes a month.

JOHOR BAHRU: The people in Johor are advised to not resort to panic buying as there is enough supply of rice in the state.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the state’s monthly consumption of rice amounted to 21,000 metric tons, while the supply is 23,000 metric tonnes a month.

He said that overall, Johor has a supply of 316,000 metric tonnes of rice a year and with the monthly consumption of 21,000 metric tonnes a month, there should be no worries about rice supply.

“What is happening now is panic buying...a family that used to buy a packet of rice a month, suddenly bought two or three packets at once and they include food and canteen operators, as well as food caterers because they fear there is going to be a shortage in rice supply.

He told this to reporters after opening the MADANI Agro Sales Programme at Pasar Tani Kal, Jalan Datin Halimah, Larkin, here today.

Also present were the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) enforcement director in Johor Lilis Saslinda Pornomo and director of the Padi and Rice Regulatory Office in Johor, Mohd Alieff Sabeh.

In a related development, Zahari said Johor received an additional supply of 100 metric tonnes of rice from several agencies including the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Farmers’ Organisation. -Bernama