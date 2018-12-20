Enough ‘wayang’, PH is failing, says Ramkarpal

PETALING JAYA: There are bigger issues at hand than former PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s lunch meeting with PKR’s vice-president Rafizi Ramli and fomer Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, Ramkarpal Singh (pix) said today.

The DAP MP for Bukit Gelugor said Pakatan Harapan’s possible absorption of nearly 40 lawmakers from Umno is of greater importance.

“Well, let me remind you, what’s going on is dire,“ Ramkarpal said in a statement. “What’s going on is a new PH government failing.

“Because we are no different from Umno if we can consider accepting the very people we voted out, all of whom so far are from Umno, into PH. It is like saying to the Rakyat: ‘Thank you for your vote but to hell with you . I have my own plans.’”

He said we shouldn’t be distracted by news of Nurul Izzah, Rafizi and Khairy having lunch.

“It might make news for a day or two but the reality of it is the rakyat are becoming tired of this nonsense, this drama, this wayang,“ he said.

“It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why Nurul Izzah is having lunch with a man who hasn’t apologised for disparaging her father (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim),” Ramkarpal added.