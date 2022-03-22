Ensure children are vaccinated to avoid complications of MIS-C

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents have been asked to ensure their children are vaccinated to avoid serious complications of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli in a statement today said the Covid-19 cases involving children have been increasing rapidly including severe conditions and fatalities.

“We are worried about the MIS-C in children. As such, we appeal to parents to ensure their children are protected against the Covid-19 virus. Please protect our children, our family, and by doing this we will protect everyone,” he said.

Dr Anas also urged more paediatricians to join the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) to assist and work together with ProtectHealth in maximising the implementation of the programme.

“To date, over 900 GPs, 48 private hospitals and four pediatric specialist clinics are on board for the PICKids programme,” he said.

A total of 1,267,491 children aged between five to 11 years old or 35.7 per cent of their population in the country have received the first dose of the vaccine under PICKids as of yesterday. — Bernama