Ensure construction of ECRL station stays on track -Wee

KUALA TERENGGANU: Efforts must be made to ensure that the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) station here stays on schedule to avoid any problems, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said that prior to this, several processes had been delayed after the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but the construction of the Kuala Terengganu ECRL station was still on track.

“I visited the Kuala Terengganu ECRL station today because I want to see the progress of construction as I was led to understand there was a slight delay due to Covid-19. So, I conducted a surprise visit to see how the area is like.

“But I could see that the ECRL station project is complying with the schedule. It is most important to ensure the project implementation schedule is not adversely affected,” he told reporters during a surprise visit to the Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) here, today.

He said among the steps which took quite a long time were land acquisitions, handing over of sites and several technical issues.

Wee was happy to learn that the ECRL project here was progressing smoothly and was confident it could be completed as planned.

On his JPJ visit, Wee expressed satisfaction with the service delivery of its staff, describing it as systematic and neat.

“I did not inform the management until I was almost here so that I could witness the reactions of the staff and customers more naturally,” he said.

Wee said the cashless transaction system implemented at JPJ counters following the Covid-19 pandemic was giving convenience and comfort to customers.

“I hope this system can be continued even when we are already out of the pandemic. This good practice must be inculcated; certain hiccups must be overcome so that customers need not bring cash to the counter anymore,” he said.

Earlier, as part of his one-day visit to the state, Wee also relaunched the Marang MCA division office this afternoon after it had undergone 18 months of renovation works.

-Bernama