Ensure existing laws stay relevant as we progress

AN impractical and flawed law has caused much debate. It also highlights the need to update existing laws that have been rendered obsolete by drastic and rapid changes to society with the advent of new technology.

The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Act 1981 raised a public outcry due to its catch-all or blanket cover that needs to be redefined to keep up with the times.

According to Section 22 (1) of the Act, a licence is required to produce, distribute or broadcast any film.

Under Section 2, the licence requirements include the production of feature films, short films, short subject films, trailers, documentaries, moving images and any recording of moving images, accompanied or unaccompanied by sound, for viewing by the public.

Since it was enacted in 1981, it is silent on social media platforms which didn’t exist then. It can be interpreted to cover them.

By law, all productions of films and recordings by all, including media agencies, must apply for a licence before commencing. All film producers must apply for a Film Production Licence and Film Shooting Certificate.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has given an assurance that the government will amend the Act.

He said social media users are free to use existing platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to produce and upload normal videos without having to apply for any licence or fear of legal action.

However, the production of all sorts of films and short visuals by media agencies still lie in a grey area. This has to be sorted out to prevent arbitrary usage of the law and loose interpretation of it.

Then there is the question of a probable overlap of censorship role by Finas, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and the Film Censorship Board.

When assuming office as communications and multimedia minister in March, Saifuddin vowed to uphold media freedom.

“I am still the same Saifuddin who upholds freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. I stand on my principle,” he said at his first press conference in that portfolio.

We applaud his openness and stance. He has to uphold his pledge and amend the Finas Act to protect freedom of expression and media freedom.