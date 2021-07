KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Services Commission (SPP) has been urged to ensure that at least one percent or 187 people out of the 18,702 teaching vacancies available under the special one-off recruitment exercise are from qualified persons with disabilities (PwD).

Dewan Negara Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said the move would help the Ministry of Education (MOE) achieve the One Percent Policy target of employment opportunities for PwD in the civil service, in turn providing a good example to the private sector.

“This is also in line with the need for the development of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, so that its aim to strengthen inclusiveness towards a just society will be achieved.

“Besides that, it is also in line with the practice adopted in developed countries such as Australia when persons with disabilities are given the widest possible opportunity to venture into various fields, including education. I want to emphasise that the PwD group should have the same rights as others,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She said having limitations should not be used as an excuse to deny the rights of the group because they were also part of society.

She said the One Percent PwD Policy in the public sector was introduced in 1988 with its implementation through the service circular in 2008 and 2010, but so far, only four ministries had PwD staff in excess of one per cent.

They are the Defence Ministry, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and the Ministry of National Unity.

At the same time, Ras Adiba also welcomed the decision to recruit teachers on a special ‘one-off’ basis as it showed that the government was serious about resolving the shortage of educators and directly addressing the issue of unemployed graduates.

-Bernama