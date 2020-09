KUALA LUMPUR: All ministries and agencies at the national, state and district levels must ensure that feedback from the people will reach the government without any hitches.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said that by strengthening the “bottom-up” feedback system, the government could also ensure integration and cooperation on policy matters.

“This will also lead to better coordination of action plans to reduce mismatch between real needs and plans in urban areas,” he said at the opening of the Malaysia Urban Forum 2020 yesterday.

He said the government needs to address the problems and aspirations of the people as the country has only 10 years left to achieve its 2030 sustainable development goals.

“This will require ministries and agencies at all levels to work together to align policies and strategies.

“This is to ensure that our future growth will take place in a more responsible, integrated and sustainable manner.”

One of the challenges faced by the country is the increase in urban population. By 2030, urban areas are expected to account for 80% of the country’s total population, up from the current 77%, Muhyiddin said.

“Various services such as public transport, utilities and telecommunications will need to be improved.

“Local leaders, community representatives, local governments and authorities need to operate in a more engaging manner. This will lead to a more effective and efficient management system.”

He said health services too will have to be enhanced to meet the needs of an ageing population.

“By 2045, 14% of the population will be aged 65.”

The country, he said, must also be more resilient to overcome health challenges, like Covid-19.

“We will find ways to reduce the impact of Covid-19 (on the economy) by working with the private sector and financial institutions.”