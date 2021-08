KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) have been given until the end of September to ensure that the vaccination rates of the adult population of six states reach 50 percent.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said the six states recording vaccination rates of below 50 percent were Perak (46.5 percent), Terengganu (46.2 percent), Johor (44.9 percent), Kedah (43.2 percent), Kelantan (43.1 percent) and Sabah (37.1 percent) up to yesterday.

“I want all these six states to achieve a vaccination rate of over 50 percent (for their adult population) before the end of this September. We don’t want any of these states to have less than 50 percent.”

He said this at a media conference after witnessing the administering of the one millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination centre in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (PPV, WTCKL), here, today.

The prime minister said that to ensure smooth running of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), he had ordered MOSTI to use the existing supply of vaccine in the country and not wait until the arrival of the additional supply ordered.

“If there is a problem with delivery, no need to wait for the vaccine but to instead rely on the existing supply. For example, Pharmaniaga Berhad which is bottling Sinovac, is always ready with this vaccine at its plant,” he added. — Bernama

