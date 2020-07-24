Ensuring safe ride home for drinkers

PETALING JAYA: The proposal for harsher penalties for drink-driving should not worry those who enjoy a good night out at the pub.

Services are now available to send an inebriated customer home safely, for a fee.

One such service has been introduced by Lailah, a company based in Subang Jaya that has drivers just waiting to get a call to ferry a drinker home.

Lailah executive director Paul Jovi told theSun yesterday that a driver would be sent to the location from where a call has been received.

“The driver will take the person home in his (the customer’s) own car like a chauffeur,” Jovi said.

The company has 70 full-time and part-time drivers who have been trained to drive ethically.

“They are given on-the-job training,” Jovi said.

Those interested in using the service can call 013-628 2929 or 013-496 2929.

Jovi is also quick to impress upon everyone that his is not an e-hailing service.

A string of fatal accidents caused by drink-driving recently has prompted the government to consider sharply raising the penalty for such an offence.

If the new provision gets the nod in Parliament, offenders will face fines of up to RM150,000 or imprisonment of up to 15 years if caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The jail term will be raised to 20 years for subsequent offences.

The provisions will also be tightened. Alcohol content of 50mg per 100ml of blood will now get a driver into trouble. It used to be 80mg.

To enjoy the Lailah service, one has to register for a subscription. The fee is RM1,000 and the amount is credited into an account.

Every time a subscriber uses a Lailah driver, RM100 is deducted from his account. “The amount can be topped up when it runs out,” Jovi explained.

Those who have not subscribed to the service can also use it but they will be charged based on the distance travelled.

Jovi said his company has been receiving 70 to 100 inquiries daily.

According to its website, the word “Lailah” is a combination of “lai”, which means “come over” in Chinese and “lah”, a common Malaysian slang word to emphasise various emotions.

For women who worry about safety, there is the Riding Pink e-hailing service founded in 2016.

It picks up only women passengers or children, and all drivers are women.

Apart from the Klang Valley, the service is available in Johor, Malacca and Penang. Clients must pre-book their rides.

