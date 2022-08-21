Entering 2nd year as PM, Ismail Sabri says lots more can and will be done for M’sians

KUALA LUMPUR: Entering his second year as prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday that he wants nothing but the best for the rakyat.

He said lots more need to be done in the interest and welfare of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family), including in the field of education.

“As Prime Minister, I want the best for the rakyat. There is a lot more that can be done for the people in terms of welfare. We need more new policies, in education for example.

“My fervent hope is that we can make great strides forward for the people,” he said during an interview, themed “Inspirasi Setahun Keluarga Malaysia” aired by local television stations, including Bernama TV, yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked what he hoped to achieve in his second year as prime minister.

Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of Ismail Sabri, 62, helming the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ government.

On Aug 21 last year, he took over the country’s top post after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as the eighth prime minister following a loss of majority support from Members of Parliament.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the involvement of youths in politics, Ismail Sabri said as a former student leader, he understood the struggles to uphold their ideals and was of the view that such idealism must not be curbed, but on the other hand, accepted and appreciated even.

“You cannot control the minds of young people and we cannot force them to accept what we want.

“We have to give them space and freedom to reason and give their views,” he said. - Bernama