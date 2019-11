A LOT has been said lately about the possibility of the emergence of a “backdoor” government.

All it takes is for enough MPs from Pakatan Harapan to team up with their fellow legislators from Barisan Nasional and PAS to force the formation of a new government.

Gaining power through such manoeuvrings somehow seems unsavoury. Of course, there is nothing in the law that prevents MPs from switching loyalties from one party to another.

At the end of the day, the MP has to answer to his constituents, the very same people who trusted him and put him in a position to serve them.

This is not the first time that there are such manoeuvrings, or attempts at such tactics, to gain power in Malaysia. Two that come to mind happened in Perak and Sabah.

In Perak, the then Pakatan Rakyat (PR) coalition comprising PKR, DAP and PAS won the state by a thin majority in the 2008 general election. But a handful of its state reps switched sides, and in the process brought down incumbent mentri besar Datuk Seri Nizar Jamaluddin’s administration.

In the Sabah elections in 1985, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan led his newly-formed Parti Bersatu Sabah to win 25 of the 48 seats up for grabs.

However, incumbent chief minister Datuk Harris Salleh fought back and submitted a proposal for Berjaya, of which he was president, and the United Sabah Nasional Organisation led by Tan Sri Sakaran Dandai, to be given the mandate.

The Sabah Constitution provided for four additional appointed assemblymen and his argument was that combined with Berjaya and Usno’s 23, the two parties would have 27 seats, two more than Pairin’s 25.

However, his attempt failed and Pairin went on to become chief minister.

Even at the federal level, such attempts are not unheard of. Also in 2008, then PR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spoke of a possible change of government that he said would happen by Merdeka Day or Malaysia Day that year, through mass defections of Sabah and Sarawak MPs.

In the midst of all such manoeuvres, there was a proposal to require MPs who switch sides to vacate their seats but it never saw the light of day. The argument was that such a requirement would be unconstitutional. Nonetheless, it does not remove the fact that voters pick a candidate knowing which party he represents.

It amounts to a betrayal of that trust if the MP goes to sleep with the Opposition and brings down a government in the process.

But such is the nature of politics.