Enterprising youth turn KPDN strategic partner to dish out Rahmah Sales

KOTA BHARU: The government’s initiative to introduce the Rahmah Sale Programme (PJR) to help people buy basic necessities at reasonable prices, has apparently opened the eyes of many kindred spirits to join in the giving.

This was evident when young entrepreneur, Muhamad Hilmi Mohamed Shaari, 34, is now working closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), to supply basic goods like sugar, flour, chicken, eggs, rice, cooking oil and many more, with a discount of up to 30 per cent.

He said seeing that the prices are escalating, not to mention some opportunistic retailers exploiting higher prices, efforts to check this avarice should be done hand in hand with KPDN.

“Since being appointed as a strategic partner by Kelantan KPDN in June, I have not looked back on the effort to help people get by at decent prices.

“For example, I am now holding a PJR at generous discounts at KPDN Sports and Welfare Club Convenience Store (KSKK Mart) in Menara Perbadanan in Jalan Tengku Petra Semerak here, from Sept 13 to 18.

“To me, this is a social service from my company Mie MB Trading, to ensure people can obtain essential goods cheaper and not fall victim to money-minded traders,” he said here today.

For the PJR at KSKK Mart, he supplied 1,500 chickens priced at RM6.70 per kilogramme, compared to the market price of RM8.30 per kg and received a hearty welcome from the public.

Meanwhile, KSKK chairman Azman Ismail who is also Kelantan KPDN director, said so far there are 35 strategic partners liaising with KPDN to make Rahmah sales a success throughout the state.

“The Rahmah Sales at KSKK Mart is managed and monitored by KSKK economic bureau head Wan Mohd Marzuki Wan Abdul Kadir to ensure supply arrives on schedule,” he said.

He said with the cooperation of these strategic partners, the surrounding community enjoys daily necessities at low prices compared to normal grocery stores.

Hilmi also revealed his benevolent side where he also participated when PJR started moving to the interior by using three of his own lorries and three rented lorries.

“With 40 employees who are mostly young and enthusiastic, the whole process runs smoothly. The KPDN goal which I share is for villagers to enjoy Rahmah prices and not get fleeced by mercenary retailers,” said Hilmi who has participated in 134 PJR in the four parliamentary constituencies namely Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat and Ketereh.-Bernama