PETALING JAYA: It is not enough for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) alone to have his salary cut to reduce government expenditure, political analysts said.

They suggested that the whole Cabinet should take a pay cut and implement other cost-cutting measures.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Dr Jeneri Amir said it is ineffective if only one volunteers for a pay cut.

Jeneri said the entire Cabinet should do likewise since it comprises a bigger number of ministerial posts – 69 compared with 50 under Pakatan Harapan.

However, he said it (pay cut) would just be a political stunt for the newly minted Perikatan Nasional government if ministries do not reflect prudence in their spending and implementation of projects.

Political analyst Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said while the move may look like political branding, it would definitely reduce the government’s burden.

“It is definitely for the betterment of the economy, which is really bad now.”

Sivamurugan said other members of the Cabinet may follow the good example set by the prime minister and accept a pay cut.

“When the prime minister agrees to do it, the others may be encouraged to do so as well.”

Muhyiddin said yesterday he would be the first to take up this challenge, following criticism that the bloated Cabinet line-up would eat into government coffers.