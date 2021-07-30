Entrepreneur buys two tonnes of cucumbers to give away

KOTA BHARU: Concerned at the predicament of cucumber farmers who are facing a glut, an entrepreneur bought two tonnes of the produce wholesale to be distributed to residents in several villages in the district.

Ratna Salsabella Ismail, 31, purchased the cucumbers in bulk after finding out about the produce piling up and going to waste since several days ago.

“The cucumbers purchased were distributed to residents in several villages with the help of local leaders.

“Other than helping the farmers solve the problem of unsold cucumbers and giving them an income, the effort also benefits the community,” she said.

She said this when speaking to reporters while distributing the cucumbers to residents around her house in Kampung Telipot, here, today.

More satisfying, Ratna Salsabella added, was when her effort also attracted the attention of several individuals who expressed their keenness to provide financial aid to buy the cucumbers.

She said the effort would be continued in the coming week to boost the sale of vegetables and at the same time help those who were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, cucumber farmer, Mohammad Al Hafiz Ahmad Zuhdi, 37, said the problem of three-tonnes of unsold cucumber daily at his farm in Kampung Pusu 40, Lubok Jong, Pasir Mas, can be solved with such efforts.

“Despite giving away the cucumbers for free prior to this, they are still piling-up on my farm.

“So, to a certain extent, we have an opportunity to generate income if any generous non-governmental organisation or individual wants to buy them,” he said.

He also appreciated the effort of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) of Kelantan which assisted the vegetable farmers to market their produce. — Bernama