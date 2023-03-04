Entrepreneurs use abandoned lane as platform to generate income

SUNGAI PETANI: A group of individuals has taken the initiative to “revive” an abandoned lane to become a platform for entrepreneurs to generate income via a Ramadan Raya bazaar called ‘Basah Tekak’ 2.0 in Jalan Patani here.

Those involved in efforts to upgrade and beautify the lane are Ainol Zulkarnain Zainal Abidin, 39, Muhammad Daniel Halis, 33, and Muhammad Aiman Mohd Tajudin, 25.

Ainol Zulkarnain said the idea to use the lane as a place to carry out economic activities on a small scale was started last year before more young people got involved this year with 16 stalls operating there now.

“The first time we held the ‘Basah Tekak’ programme, we called several of our friends to trade there. Traders were able to generate an income there as it drew members of the public,“ Ainol Zulkarnain said when met by reporters here.

A survey in the area found that the walls along the lane were decorated with beautiful murals as well as night lighting, creating an attractive atmosphere for visitors to stop by for food and drinks, in addition to buying Hari Raya clothing and women’s accessories at reasonable prices.

Ainol Zulkarnain said the team got their permit approval from the Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSPK) to operate at the bazaar in the lane.

“We are grateful to the MPSPK for giving us permits to trade there, and we hope after this we will be given the support to enhance our business in this lane,“ he said.

He said the lane which is beside his coffee shop had been neglected and dark all this while, and the cleanliness in the lane was also not maintained.

There were also criminal activities going on there but all this changed and it now has the potential to be a tourist attraction, he added.

Ainol Zulkarnain said it cost about RM20,000 for upgrading and beautifying works.

Meanwhile, a visitor to the bazaar, Muhammad Aiman Roslee, 24, said he likes coming to the lane to buy coffee drinks while admiring the decorations in the lane.

“This was an ordinary lane but they made it extraordinary. To my knowledge, there isn’t any other place like this in Kedah that uses this concept, and the prices here are suitable for families and the younger generation,” he added. - Bernama