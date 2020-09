PETALING JAYA: The government has taken a drastic approach to restrict trips to and from high risk countries, considering the possibility of a third wave during winter months.

Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said based on the Health Ministry’s Scoring Board: Merit System that uses data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as well as Our World in Data, there are several criteria to consider.

He was referring to entry bans on citizens from 23 countries.

“These include the number of Covid-19 cases, incident rate per million residents and death rate per million residents, all during the last 14 days, cumulative death rate, recovery index, and cases over 150,000,“ he said at a media conference today.

The restrictions are necessary to control the number of import cases and to protect Malaysians from the third Covid-19 wave.

However, diplomats and their families and delegations coming here for bilateral discussions are exempted.

Expatriate pass holders and skilled workers will also be allowed entry into Malaysia soon.

“However, they have to get approval from the immigration department and a supporting letter from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority or relevant agencies prior to entry.”

He assured there will be no return of a nation-wide movement control order as the government is using a targetted approach to control the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Except for 28 areas in Kota Setar and Aman Jaya in Kedah and the Tawau Prison in Sabah under enhanced movement control order, all food outlets and convenience stores can open till 2am from today, he said.

Foreigners are now allowed to pray at mosques and other places of worship.