Entry ban on foreigners based on virus risk factors

RESTRICTIONS on the entry of foreigners into Malaysia are made based on an assessment matrix which can provide a clear picture of the risks of Covid-19 being imported into the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the criteria used in calculating risks include the number of Covid-19 cases, death rate for one million people in the last 14 days and the death toll as well as recovery index of countries they are coming from.

“Imported cases have a big impact because they use Malaysian treatment facilities although they were infected abroad.

“This will disrupt the government’s healthcare services because the nation’s main responsibility is to provide the best healthcare services, including Covid treatment, to Malaysians and not foreigners entering the country.”

He was responding to a question from Dr Ong Kian Ming (PH-Bangi), who wanted to know the reason behind the blanket ban imposed in September on all citizens from countries with 150,000 virus cases, including those with valid entry permits such as participants of the Malaysia My Second Home programme and expatriates.

Mohd Redzuan said the government’s decision to impose restrictions on 23 countries deemed high-risk in early September was an immediate measure as there was insufficient data on the Covid-19 situation and control methods implemented in those countries.

He said the move was to protect Malaysians as it was feared that there would be a spike in Covid-19 cases in those countries as well as risk of infection here, Bernama reported.

“During the temporary ban, the government obtained the latest information and re-evaluated the risks. Accordingly, on Sept 10, the government decided that expatriates in the Employment Pass 1 category and technical experts or skilled workers from 23 countries be allowed to enter Malaysia.

“They are required to submit applications to the Immigration Department with supporting documents from the Malaysian Investment Development Board or the relevant ministries/agencies.