Entry of Umno members into PH to facilitate legislative moves

KUALA LUMPUR: The entry of former Umno members in Pakatan Harapan (PH) can assist the government to attain two-thirds majority in Parliament and smoothen the process of passing legislation.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Dr Muhammad Faiz Na’aman said if the process is a hindered, many New Malaysia reforms and agenda may not be realised.

“The grassroots of Bersatu need to open their hearts and open the party to those who are eligible in terms of the party’s constitution and regulations.

“If at one time, we criticised Umno for preventing the entry of new members especially those who are better qualified to lead, we hope we do not repeat the same mistake in Bersatu. We should believe in our own capability. This is a democracy,” he said in a statement today.

Sabah Umno is facing a crisis when several leaders including its elected representatives announced quitting the party to become independent and then later join the party in PH.

Yesterday, six Umno MPs who quitted the party were Datuk Rosol Wahid (Hulu Terengganu), Datuk Dr Latiff Ahmad (Mersing), Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Tasek Gelugor), Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Sabak Bernam), Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut) and Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (Tanah Merah).

Among the reasons was losing confidence in the leadership of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi apart from the people’s welfare.

Earlier, almost the entire leadership of Sabah Umno including its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor announced quitting the party. They included five MPs, nine assemblymen, two Senators and 21 division heads in the state.

Muhammad Faiz said all parties should be calm and not to overreact when over the matter as Bersatu has a bigger agenda for the government and country to move forward.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad defended his decision to accept the former Umno leaders to join Bersatu, despite uneasiness among other Pakatan Harapan component parties.

Dr Mahathir, who is Bersatu chairman said their application would, however, be evaluated before allowing them to join. — Bernama