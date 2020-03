PUTRAJAYA: Environment Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) will study in detail 40 environmental initiatives prioritised by the previous Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (Mestecc).

Announcing this in a statement issued following the visit of the new minister to the Department of Environment today, the Environment Ministry said there were four main pillars connected to the 40 initiatives. The pillars focus on the strengthening of governance; economic growth; increasing social inclusiveness; and enhancing strategic collaboration.

The ministry said it would attend to implementation priorities aside from focusing on other issues which include organisational strengthening, a review of policies and laws, and stepping up enforcement, particularly with the use of technology.

“At the same time, the ministry will take immediate action in reference to several pending issues such as river pollution, illegal dumping of toxic waste, marine debris and the illegal import of plastic waste,“ it explained in the statement, while adding that efforts to address the problem of e-waste would be enhanced from this year.

Elaborating on matters which will be prioritised, the ministry said this will include a review of the National Policy on the Environment 2002, an in-depth study of the National Policy on Climate Change 2009, and improvements to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures.

Attention will also be given to strengthening institutions such as the National Council on Climate Change Action and the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Centre (MGCC).

The implementation of the Green Technology Master Plan will also be reviewed in the near future, and at the same time, a circular economy for plastics will be introduced.

Preparations for the hot and dry season to address the haze will also be undertaken, and the ‘Malaysia Plastic Pact’ involving collaboration between the government, industries, non-governmental organisations and academia as part of efforts to combat plastic pollution, will also be focused on. — Bernama