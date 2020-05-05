Environmental cost of takeaways

GEORGE TOWN: Humankind may eventually win the fight against Covid-19, but victory will come at a high price.

The ban on dining out has necessitated takeaways and by extension the use of polymer material, or plastic bags and other food containers, and these are non-biodegradable. They end up polluting the ocean floor.

An estimate by Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) shows a 10-fold rise in the use of these plastic bags in just a month.

Apart from food, plastic bags are also used to contain grocery.

The move against the use of plastic bags has gained momentum elsewhere, such as in several states in the United States, over fears that these bags may inadvertently become carriers of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

It is still not clear if this risk is real or unfounded.

Back in Malaysia, some hawkers and traders are adding to the pollution by insisting on using plastic bags.

CAP senior research officer Mageswari Sangaralingam claimed they have refused to use customers’ tiffin carriers or biodegradable plastic containers, preferring to dispense plastic bags with the food they serve.

“If every trader, hawker and grocer insists on using environmentally unfriendly plastic bags, the amount of plastic bags in our landfills will go up ten-fold,” Mageswari told theSun.

Adding to the problem, she said, is the fact that some personal protection equipment (PPE) are also made of plastic — from durable face masks to medical scrubs.

“The amount of such wastes is also expected to surge,” she said.

Malaysia has already been classified as the top importer of plastic wastes in the region.

In a report released recently, WWF Malaysia stated that Malaysian consumers were the biggest users of plastic packaging.

A report by the country’s environmental authorities shows that Malaysia produced 940,000 tonnes of “mismanaged” plastic wastes in 2018, of which 140,000 to 370,000 tonnes could have ended up in the oceans.

Mageswari urged the government to put pressure on hawkers and traders to opt for biodegradable containers or allow customers to bring their own tiffin carriers for food.

She also urged coffee chains franchise holders to allow customers to use their own mugs to reduce dependence on plastics.

Based on the US fears that plastic wastes may become carriers of the coronavirus, Mageswari said those whose livelihood depends on scavenging would be highly at risk of contracting Covid-19. “This should not be allowed to continue.”

