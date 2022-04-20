Environmental issues focus of N.Sembilan State Assembly sitting

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is urged to take more proactive measures in dealing with environment-related issues, especially floods and water disruptions in several districts in the state.

Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohd Redza (BN-Linggi) called on the government to take swift action in addressing flood problems around Linggi, as the disaster affected the income of traders who had to spend one month doing the clean-up work.

“Besides that, the people of Linggi often experienced water disruptions and we hope that this problem can be reduced. Repair works need to be done in a more organised manner so that consumers can make early preparations.”

He said this when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address at the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th State Assembly here.

Datuk Yek Diew Ching (he) (PH-Chuah) also raised the issue of water disruptions in Port Dickson, which are caused by low water pressure, and murky water at the Sungai Linggi water treatment plant.

He suggested that the existing water tanks in housing areas around the district be repaired and the 30-year-old plumbing system in Port Dickson be replaced as soon as possible.

Sharing the same sentiment was Ng Chin Tsai (PH-Temiang) who said that the state government needed to set up a special committee to address the climate change issue which had caused floods in the state.

He urged the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage to be more proactive in providing suggestions to elected representatives on how to overcome flood problems in several areas.

“I would like to suggest for a water reservoir to be created in Temiang. The state government has huge reserves, it can be used for the benefit of the people in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yap Yew Meng (PH-Mambau) urged all quarters to play their roles in reducing pollution and at the same time, support the implementation of the “No Plastic Bag” campaign.

The sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama