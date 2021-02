KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dividend for 2021 will depend on market performance, Covid-19 vaccine rollout as well as global Covid-19 immunity, said chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Alias.

EPF today declared a dividend of 5.2 per cent for conventional savings and 4.90 per cent for shariah savings for 2020. The dividends are slightly lower than the 5.4 per cent for conventional savings and five per cent for shariah accounts declared in 2019.

“It is too early to forecast the dividend for 2021 as it is only the beginning of the year. We need to see how it performs for the rest of the year. Market conditions are currently uncertain,” he said during a virtual question and answer session on EPF’s 2020 financial performance today. - Bernama