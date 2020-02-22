EPF declares dividend of 5.45% in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) delivered a solid performance for 2019 in terms of both its operational and financial results, allowing it to declare a dividend of 5.45% with a payout amounting to RM41.68 billion for Simpanan Konvensional.

With this, the EPF delivered 2.95% above what is mandated under the EPF Act 1991, which requires it to declare at least a 2.5% nominal dividend every year.

EPF’s three-year average dividend for Simpanan Konvensional after adjusting for inflation stood at 4.33%, which is 2.33 percentage points above the fund’s three-year rolling target of 2.00%. - Bernama