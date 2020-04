KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will extend employers’ mandatory contribution payments for the salary month of March 2020 (April 2020 contributions) from April 24 to April 30, 2020.

“Employers are normally required to remit the EPF contributions on or before the 15th of every month, but yesterday the EPF announced an extension of the date to April 24.

“However, after receiving feedback from employers, the date has been further extended to April 30,” EPF chief executive Alizakri Alias said in a statement today.

He said employers may make the payments on the EPF website via the i-Akaun (Employer) portal, by Internet banking, or at the counters of appointed banks. — Bernama