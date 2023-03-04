EPF finalises mechanism for account 2 support facility, to start on April 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has finalised the mechanism as well as the terms and conditions for the Account 2 Support Facility (FSA2) , which will be implemented in two phases, with Phase 1 beginning on April 7.

In a statement today, EPF said members who meet eligibility criteria may apply through participating banks, including MBSB Bank and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

The EPF may consider adding more participating banks in the future.

“During Phase 1, which will begin on April 7, and remain open for one year, eligible members who are 40 years of age or older may apply, subject to the readiness of participating banks.

“The start date for Phase 2 for members under 40 years of age will be announced in due course,” said the statement.

Under the facility, all Malaysian EPF members under the age of 55 can submit an advance notice of Age 50 or Age 55 Withdrawal, provided they have a minimum amount of RM3,000 in their EPF Account 2.

The maximum financing amount has been fixed at RM50,000, subject to EPF Account 2 balance, with a repayment tenure of up to 10 years.

According to EPF, the interest rate (conventional) or profit rate (Islamic) to be charged by the participating banks under this programme will range from four per cent to five per cent, lower and more affordable than the current market rate of between eight and 15 per cent.

“If a member makes an advance notice for Age 50 Withdrawal, the EPF will pay the principal and accumulated dividend from Account 2 into the member’s financing account with the bank at any age between 50 and 54, as chosen by the member, subject to the maximum tenure of up to 10 years.

“If the member opts for Age 55 Withdrawal, the EPF will pay the principal and accumulated dividend from Account 2 into the member’s financing account with the bank at age 55,” it said.

EPF also said that the amount paid will first be used to settle the remaining personal financing balance, if any, before returning any excess to the member.

Savings will remain intact in EPF Account 2 and continue to receive annual EPF dividend, thus allowing members to take advantage of the power of compounding their retirement nest egg, while still addressing their short-term financial needs, it added.

“If a member fully settles their personal financing, they can notify the EPF to rescind their advance notice of Age 50 or Age 55 Withdrawal.

“Once the notice is rescinded, the amount applied for withdrawal (principal and accumulated dividend) in Account 2 can be used for other pre-retirement withdrawals from the EPF,” the statement read.

EPF said that this facility offers a practical solution for EPF members who are facing temporary liquidity issues by providing cash flow through personal financing with minimal impact on their retirement savings.

Beginning April 5, members can visit https://fsa2.kwsp.gov.my to check their eligibility and the amount of personal financing that can be applied for under the facility.

Members are encouraged to register or update their mobile phone number via the Self-Service Terminal (SST) available at any EPF branch to receive a Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) to verify their identity when conducting transactions.

For more information on the FSA2, visit the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my, or call the EPF Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000. - Bernama