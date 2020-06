KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) hopes the government’s matching grant for workers on gig economy platforms to contribute towards their EPF savings through the i-Saraan programme will encourage them to start saving.

Chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Alias said this is a timely effort by the government in adapting to the evolving nature of work considering this year has been volatile and challenging, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic situation which has completely disrupted the work landscape.

“We know of many who have opted to work for food and parcel delivery platforms to tide them through these times. Malaysian gig platform workers, especially the drivers and delivery riders, have been the pulse of our nation’s economy during these challenging months.

“However, as they are technically self-employed, there are no formal mechanisms for them to save for the future,” he said in a statement, here, today.

EPF’s i-Saraan is a voluntary contribution with incentives for self-employed workers. A key feature of this programme is that members below 55 years old who have registered and contributed will receive an additional special government incentive of 15% (subject to a maximum of RM250 annually).

Earlier, the government announced an allocation of RM50 million under the Economic Recovery Plan that will go towards supporting the social protection framework for the gig economy, and encourage gig platform workers to save for the future. — Bernama