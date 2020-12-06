EPF Johor Bahru branch temporarily closed for sanitation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) temporarily closed its Johor Bahru branch office here from today until it is informed to facilitate the disinfection and sanitation process.

In a posting on EPF’s official Facebook page, it said the decision on the closure is based on instructions from the Ministry of Health (MOH to the management.

EPF said members who had made an appointment today and soon are advised to reschedule their appointments via the Janji Temu online facility via the EPF website, www.kwsp.gov.my

The posting said members can also visit any EPF branches around Johor that are open or make online transactions for certain services via i-Akaun.

Meanwhile, a video went viral on social media today on the closure of the EPF Johor Bahru branch and some members of the public who had dealings were seen outside the building for the announcement from the EPF staff. — Bernama