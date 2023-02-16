EPF median savings of over 8mil M’sians drop by 50% due to pandemic withdrawals

PETALING JAYA: More than 8.1 million Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members have seen their median savings drop by 50% in 2022.

This is due to the withdrawal process that was made available during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the median savings in EPF accounts for all Malaysians stood at RM8,100 as of 2022, which was a decrease of 50 percent from RM16,600 in 2019.

“That is why the government has no plans to allow any more EPF withdrawals in the near future,“ Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat today.