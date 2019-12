KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has opened its new Petaling Jaya branch, located in the PJX-HM Shah Tower, Jalan Persiaran Barat this week.

Designed as a members-only centre, the office will be open Monday to Friday from 8.15am to 5.15pm, it said in a statement today.

The operating hours for the counters are from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, for services such as registration, nomination, withdrawals as well as Retirement Advisory Services.

“Employers, on the other hand, are invited to conduct their transactions at the EPF Petaling Jaya Branch Enforcement Office at Level 9 and 10, Block 1A, Plaza Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5, KL Sentral,” it said.

The new EPF Petaling Jaya branch replaces the EPF Jalan Gasing building that was closed after a fire in February last year.

The landmark six-storey Jalan Gasing office, built in 1960, served as the EPF’s headquarters for 35 years until 1995 before it moved its headquarters to the current location in Jalan Raja Laut in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

Members are advised to contact the EPF contact management centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to its website at www.kwsp.gov.my, or visit any of its counters nationwide for more information on its products and services. — Bernama