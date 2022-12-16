EPF says system fully restored, no members’ data compromised

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has restored its system to full service after experiencing a temporary outage on all its channels, including the EPF’s i-Akaun application.

In a statement, the retirement savings fund said the payment of the current contribution month by employers (wages month November) is extended until Dec 30, 2022.

“No late payment charges will be imposed for the November wage contributions remitted during the extended period,” it said.

The EPF also assured that no members’ data, savings and any other information were compromised or breached during the downtime.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused. - Bernama