KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has reopened its Temerloh office and counters today.

In a statement today, the retirement savings fund said the branch was temporarily closed on Dec 22, 2021 due to the worsening floods in Pahang.

For clarification on EPF services and transactions, members can contact the EPF contact management centre at 03-8922 6000 or refer to the EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my.

-Bernama