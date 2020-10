KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing all of its offices and counters across Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan from tomorrow, (Oct 22) until further notice.

In a statement today, EPF said the move was taken following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order and the recent work-from-home directive in the states.

“As such, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at EPF offices in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan will be cancelled with immediate effect, and members who have made appointments during the CMCO period will have to reschedule their appointments after the control order is lifted,” it said.

In the meantime, the EPF urged members and employers to utilise EPF’s online services, i-Akaun (Member) and i-Akaun (Employer), adding that contributions can still be made via internet banking or over the counter at registered bank agents.

The fund advised members and employers to obtain information only from the EPF’s official channels and to contact its Contact Management Centre at 03-8922 6000 for clarification.

“The EPF is taking a very cautious stand with regard to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in these states, and around the country as a whole.

“While we understand the closures may pose some inconvenience to the public, we remain focused on prioritising the health and safety of our members and employers from different locations who visit our counters and offices every day,“ it added. -Bernama