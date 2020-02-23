EPF: We will not compromise contributors’ rights in PLUS restructuring

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has assured contributors that their interest will not be compromised in the restructuring of Plus Malaysia Bhd.

“The good news is talks are underway, positive direction happening, we should be looking at the final resolution, not resolution but the finalisation. Very soon, will it impact contribution?

“So as I mentioned, whatever the decision we agreed to, we will ensure the rights of EPF members will be maintained at all times, we will not compromise on that,“ EPF chief Tunku Alizakri Alias said in an interview with TV3 yesterday.

For the record, the government has agreed to restructure Plus Malaysia Bhd with a reduced toll rate of 18%. Khazanah Nasional owns 51% of Plus while EPF has a 49% stake. — Bernama