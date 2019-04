KUALA LUMPUR: The Equanimity superyacht can still be used as evidence in court for cases relating to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), despite it having been sold.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (pix) explained that the court could still subpoena the yacht as part of case evidence, should the need arise in the future.

“They (the court) can always call the buyer to produce documents and can subpoena the buyer to produce the vessel. There are certain mechanisms for the prosecution to do that.

“Doesn’t mean if you have sold the asset you can’t use it as evidence. You can always recall it, there’s no problem,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

“They can also use documentary evidence. It depends on the agreement between the prosecution and (defence),” he added.

Mohamed Hanipa also said that while it was not legally wrong for the government to dispose of the superyacht, it was also not advisable to do so, especially if it does become court evidence in the future.

Earlier yesterday, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas announced the sale of Equanimity to Genting Malaysia Bhd or its special purpose vehicle (SPV) for US$126 million.

Thomas had said that the value was the best offer the government received over five months since the Equanimity was first put up for sale in October 2018.

The sale of the yacht ranks as the highest recovery for the government from the 1MDB scandal to date, he added.