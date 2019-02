KUALA LUMPUR: Parties interested in buying the luxury superyacht Equanimity can now also approach the government and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) besides the exclusive central agent Burgess, according to lawyer Jeremy Joseph.

Joseph, who acts for the government as well as 1MDB and two of its subsidiaries, namely 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited and 1MDB Global Investment Limited, said, however, that Burgess still remained the exclusive central agent.

“So, now they can come and negotiate with us (the government and 1MDB) directly. So, today’s hearing is to ensure that this order is given and clarified. They can come to Burgess and come to us directly. The idea is to maximise the potential purchase,“ he said when met by reporters after case management in chambers before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Khadijah Idris here today.

The Equanimity, which belongs to the Malaysian government, is to be sold for no less than US$130 million (RM543 million), which is half of its original price. It is reportedly worth US$250 million (RM1 billion).

On Aug 24, 2018, the Admiralty Court granted an application by the government, 1MDB as well as 1MDB Energy Holdings Limited and 1MDB Global Investment Limited to sell the superyacht. — Bernama