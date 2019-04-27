Equip religious students with skills for their future: Mujahid

TANAH MERAH: The pondok (religious) schools in the country need to be developed with added values especially in the field of skills and not only focusing on religion to prepare the students for the future.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa said it was necessary to coordinate the field of teaching so that pondok schools’ leavers would also gain employment in the market related to skills and religious knowledge.

“We want pondok students to have certificates or skill qualifications to cater for the job market for their future,” he told reporters after presenting financial contribution to the management of Pondok Tahfiz Padang Bongor here today.

Mujahid said he welcomed any pondok schools that wished to align the field of studies with certain skills.

He said the government wanted the religious knowledge and skills go hand in hand with current developments in efforts to produce pondok and tahfiz students who were able to meet market demands similar to students from conventional schools, to contribute to the national development. — Bernama