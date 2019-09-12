Equip yourself with digital knowledge or be left behind, bumi entrepreneurs told

KUALA LUMPUR: Bumiputra entrepreneurs must equip themselves with skills and knowledge related to the digital economy in order to avoid being left behind in business, said SME Corporation chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Al Habshee (pix).

He said indifference towards current developments was the reason that their business stagnated at the same level.

“Now is the time for taking steps to equip ourselves with the necessary knowledge. We must not delay or we would be left far behind.

“I am also planning, through SME Corporation, to organise skills training for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) so that they will be more in tune with technological developments. We may collaborate with e-learning platform Ruang Cikgu (RC) as it has the platform that we require,” Syed Hussien said when launching the RC Business Forum: Online Education Discourse for Entrepreneurs here today.

He said support such as through the knowledge and information sharing event organised by RC today was very important to ensure that Bumiputera entrepreneurs were able to compete and improve their business performance.

“RC is a new concept. I congratulate the founder of this platform, which to me is doing something very innovative by allowing successful entrepreneurs to share their experience and give tips as well as secrets of their success to those planning to start a business.

“I can also see RC narrowing the opportunity gap between the city dwellers and the rural folk, besides raising the prestige of the Malay language as a technological language that can be utilised in this region,” he added. — Bernama