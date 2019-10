SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd is planning is to relocate the Eraman Emporium at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) to cater to the expansion and reconfiguration of the immigration area.

“The relocation of the Eraman walkthrough emporium will free up more space and enable a smoother flow at the immigration,” said Malaysia Airports chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh in a statement today.

“This exercise is underway and with the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders, we hope to expedite the implementation as soon as possible,” he added.

The plans, together with the necessary cooperation from the Immigration Department to fully man the counters especially during peak hours, would significantly improve processing time at immigration moving forward, he said.

The statement comes in the wake of yesterday’s “congestion” at klia2, which experienced an unusually long arrival immigration queue time, reaching nearly two hours and resulting in dissatisfaction among passengers and airlines.

Mohd Shukrie said yesterday’s incident was an isolated case as typically the immigration clearance at klia2 is within 10 minutes on average.

“Based on our observation, the utilisation of immigration counters was at 70% during the unusually long queue,” he said.

However, Mohd Shukrie said Malaysia Airports would be working closely with the Immigration Department to prevent such incidents from happening again.

“We acknowledge certain constraints faced by the Immigration and whilst they are putting in the effort to increase resources, the airport is looking at ways to improve the customer experience by reducing congestion in the area,“ he said. — Bernama