Erdogan, Anwar discuss Turkiye-Malaysia bilateral ties in video call

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a video call with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral relations between their countries.

Highlighting that relations between the two countries have moved further on the basis of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Erdogan said they welcomed the “authority granted to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) for opening a trade office in Malaysia,” Anadolu Agency quoted a statement by Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Noting that the relations in the defence industry have been a “locomotive,” the Turkish president said that they wanted to finalise the memorandum of understanding to meet Malaysia’s requirements in this field at the earliest.

Emphasising the need to establish a strong and determined common stance against attacks on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, Erdogan said that the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were important in this regard.

Erdogan said he would visit “Malaysia at the earliest opportunity” upon the invitation of Anwar.

Underlining the importance of including the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) on Malaysia’s list of terrorist organisations, Erdogan expressed Turkey’s anticipation of strong support from Anwar in this matter.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 wounded in Turkiye.

Ankara also accused the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary. - Bernama