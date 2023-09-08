Erdogan proposed Malaysia, Turkiye find a way to overcome Islamophobia: Anwar

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said Turkiye president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (pix) suggested that Malaysia and Turkiye find a way to face the issue of Islamophobia together.

The Prime Minister said the Turkiye president had made the suggestion during a telephone conversation with him three days ago.

“He calls me often, at least once a month, to talk about various matters, family matters or just catching with the latest development and it was during such a conversation that he suggested both of us find a way to increase efforts to overcome the issue of Islamophobia, he did not ask PAS, he does not know the Bersatu president either.

“He suggested we work together, so I said can, and I have asked him to prepare the mechanism and he proposed we meet in New York during the United Nations meeting in September,“ he said when speaking at the Negeri Sembilan MADANI Unity Tour, here tonight.

The Prime Minister added that such a suggestion came about because Malaysia’s standing in the eyes of the world and confidence that the world leader has towards Malaysia’s ability to fight the western regime in the issue of burning the Al-Quran.

He added that Malaysia remains firm in issues related to religion and forbids any kind of insult against any religion in the country.

“What was our first reaction to (burning the Al-Quran), was to protest such an act...the Foreign Minister called up the Swedish Ambassador to remind him of such an act. We ordered a million copies of the Al-Quran to be distributed throughout the world and 15,000 copies in the Swedish language be sent to Sweden, that is our response to such an act (burning of Al-Quran),” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar who is also the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said the campaigning period for the state elections which involves a coordination between PH and Umno and which enters the final stage of campaigning, is a new effort to strengthen the unity and safeguard the country’s status in the eyes of the world as well as to ensure Malaysia becomes a nation that earns the respect of the entire world.

“In the discussion between PH and Umno, we decided that the principles of the constitution must be respected, PH agreed and Umno were in favour as well to save the nation and to bring about changes.

“We want to lift the status of the Malays and others, turn Malaysia into a leader in South East Asia. We need to migrate from the old ways and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Anwar also urged voters to choose leaders who are fielded by the Unity Government so that all races can enjoy the benefits and ensure that no race will be sidelined by anyone. - Bernama