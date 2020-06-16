Eric Paulsen no longer part of KKMM’s Consultative Council

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) today said that lawyer Eric Paulsen (pix) is no longer a member of the Communications and Multimedia Consultative Council (MPKM).

The ministry, in a statement, said that the decision would not affect the functions of MPKM which was established on June 9.

“MPKM will continue its role in discussing and advising the ministry on the approaches and policies regarding communication and multimedia issues in line with the set goals,” it said.

The council held its first meeting on June 9, as a platform for the government to discuss and obtain inputs from stakeholders in planning approaches and policies for communication and multimedia issues.

The council comprises 15 members, including three from KKMM, namely, its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as chairman, his deputy Datuk Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin as deputy chairman and ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad.

Paulsen, the Malaysian representative to the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) was among the elected members of the council.

Other members include Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka board of control chairman Prof Datuk Dr Awang Sariyan; former Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and 2019 National Journalist Award winner Tan Sri Johan Jaafar. — Bernama